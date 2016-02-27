RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazil's second biggest
airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA said it
will get a cash injection of up to 1 billion reais ($251
million) and announced cuts to its routes and aircraft fleet in
an effort to trim costs amid weak demand.
Takeoffs and landings will be cut by 6 percent this year
while service to seven cities is being ended, Gol said in a
securities filing on Friday. It will also return five aircraft
to leasing companies and slash the schedule of planned
deliveries of aircraft through the end of 2017 to 1 from 15.
The cuts come as Brazil's airline industry is suffering from
a recession and a decline in the value of Brazil's real that has
driven up the cost of dollar-denominated debt, aircraft leases
and jet fuel. Through September, Gol had suffered 15 straight
quarterly losses.
Gol said earlier this month that domestic demand fell 8
percent in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a
year earlier.
Gol preferred shares - the company's most-traded class of
stock - surged 15.4 percent on Friday before the cash injection
and cuts were announced, but have lost more than two-thirds of
their value in the last 12 months.
The stock has lost 97 percent of its value since 2006,
making it the second worst-performing stock on Sao Paulo's
Bovespa stock exchange in the last 10 years.
The service reductions include the end of operations to
Miami and Orlando, Florida; Caracas, Venezuela, and Aruba, which
were made earlier in February. It will also cease operations in
the Brazilian cities of Bauru, Altamira and Imperatriz in the
coming days.
Passengers with tickets to those destinations will be
accommodated on other carriers or have their fares fully
refunded, Gol said.
Smiles will inject the cash starting with a 376 million real
early purchase of frequent-flyer award tickets as soon as
contracts are signed, Gol said. The rest can be doled out in
tranches through June 30, 2017 as needed.
Gol will pay interest on the money equivalent to 132 percent
of Brazil's CDI overnight interbank rate, it said. At current
CDI rates, the interest would be 18.7 percent a year.
U.S.-based Delta Air Lines Inc owns a 9.5 percent,
non-voting, preferred-share stake in Gol, the result of an
earlier effort to shore up company finances.
Gol trimmed capacity in the second half of 2015 due to
weaker demand following a similar move by LATAM Airlines Group
SA's TAM, Gol's biggest rival.
Gol and TAM are the most exposed to an expected reduction in
air travel to Latin America due to the Zika virus, ratings
agency Moody's Investor's Service said earlier this month.
($1 = 3.9925 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount, additional reporting by Alberto
Alerigi Jr in Sao Paulo, editing by G Crosse)