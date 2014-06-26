BRASILIA, June 26 A federal court has revoked
the environmental license for a massive gold mine planned by
Belo Sun Mining Corp on the Xingu River in the Amazon,
ruling that the company had failed to assess the impact on local
indigenous communities.
The ruling published on Tuesday can be appealed.
"This is an important victory for justice. It can still go
to an appeals court, but we think it will be difficult to
overturn," said Helena Palmquist, a spokeswoman for the federal
prosecutors office in the northern state of Para.
The Volta Grande, or Big Bend, open-pit project is slated to
start operating in 2016 and become Brazil's largest gold mine.
It is next to another controversial project, Belo Monte, which
is designed to become the worlds third largest hydroelectric
dam and has also been the target of lawsuits by prosecutors.
Judge Claudio Henrique de Pina said it was "unquestionable"
that the mine would have a "negative and irreversible" impact on
the quality of life and cultural heritage of the Paquiçamba,
Arara da Volta Grande and Ituna/Itatá indigenous communities
that straddle the Xingu river.
The licensing process for the mine cannot go ahead without
studying the impact on the local communities that are already
being affected by the Belo Monte dam, he ruled, agreeing with
environmentalists who say the double impact of the two massive
projects on the Indians' habitat has not been properly studied.
Brazil's federal Indian affairs agency, Funai, said in
December that the biggest impact on the Indian communities that
live along a 100-km (60-mile) stretch of the river will be a
drop in water flows by 80 percent to 90 percent when the Belo
Monte dam starts up.
Belo Sun, based in Toronto, estimates average production of
313,100 ounces of gold per year over a mine life of 10 years,
with production starting in early 2016, according to a
pre-feasibility study published in May.
The study found that 2.8 million ounces of its estimated 4.7
million ounces of measured and indicated gold resources were
economically viable reserves, but it said recent exploration
work could boost reserves and extend the life of the mine.
