SAO PAULO, June 30 BM&FBovespa SA, which
operates Brazil's sole stock exchange, plans to review rules
guiding the Novo Mercado, the strictest chapter of stock listing
in the country, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said on
Tuesday.
Pinto said at an event in São Paulo that a plan to
strengthen corporate governance rules for state-controlled
companies will be heard at a public hearing for 90 days. The
Novo Mercado was created in 2000, and established the
"one-share, one-vote" rule and a tougher code of disclosure that
became the benchmark for listings and reporting in Brazil.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)