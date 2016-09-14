BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST
President........................................Michel TEMER
(Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after dismissal of Dilma Rousseff)
Vice-President (vacant)
- - - - - - - -
MINISTERS:
Agriculture......................................Blairo MAGGI
Budget & Planning...(acting)...................Dyogo OLIVEIRA
Cities...........................................Bruno ARAUJO
Culture........................................Marcelo CALERO
Defence.........................................Raul JUNGMANN
Education & CULTURE.............................Jose MENDONÇA
Environment.......................................Jose SARNEY
Finance....................................Henrique MEIRELLES
Foreign Relations..................................Jose SERRA
Health.........................................Ricardo BARROS
Industry & Trade...............................Marcos PEREIRA
Justice & Citizenship.....................Alexandre de MORAES
Labor........................................Ronaldo NOGUEIRA
Mining & Energy...............................Fernando COELHO
National Integration..........................Helder BARBALHO
Science, Innovation & Communications..........Gilberto KASSAB
Social & Agrarian Development.....................Osmar TERRA
Sports......................................Leonardo PICCIANI
Tourism....(acting).............................Alberto ALVES
Transparency & Oversight......................Torquato JARDIM
Transport, Ports & Civil Aviation..........Mauricio QUINTELLA
- - - - - - - -
Presidential Chief of Staff....................Eliseu PADILHA
Secretary of the Government................Geddel VIEIRA LIMA
Institutional Security......................Sergio ETCHEGOYEN
Attorney General...............................Grace MENDONÇA
- - - - - - - -
Central Bank President..........................Ilan GOLDFAJN
(End Government List)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)