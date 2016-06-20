(Corrrects first paragraph to insert dropped word "no," making
GPA SA, Brazil's largest
SAO PAULO, June 20 GPA SA, Brazil's largest
diversified retailer, said on Monday that controlling
shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie has no plans to
delist the company in Brazil or carry out a reorganization of
the business.
Newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, citing unnamed sources, said
France's Casino is considering taking GPA
private. In a securities filing, GPA said the only plan to
restructure existing business in Brazil is the ongoing merger of
e-commerce unit Cnova NV into appliance retailer Via Varejo SA
- which was made public in recent weeks.
