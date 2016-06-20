(Corrrects first paragraph to insert dropped word "no," making clear GPA says Casino has no plans to delist GPA)

SAO PAULO, June 20 GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, said on Monday that controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie has no plans to delist the company in Brazil or carry out a reorganization of the business.

Newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, citing unnamed sources, said France's Casino is considering taking GPA private. In a securities filing, GPA said the only plan to restructure existing business in Brazil is the ongoing merger of e-commerce unit Cnova NV into appliance retailer Via Varejo SA - which was made public in recent weeks. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)