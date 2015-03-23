BRIEF-Jiangsu Huaxicun to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
May 5 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Pq6k6p Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, March 23 The board of Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA SA, approved a plan to invest 1.35 billion reais ($423.3 million) in 2015, down from a 1.8 billion reais estimate released by the company in December, according to a securities filing on Monday.
The board also approved 194 million reais in dividend payments for the year.
GPA posted a slightly lower fourth-quarter earnings in February as a larger tax burden offset more profitable operations. ($1 = 3.19 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016