By Karen Braun
LONDON Nov 5 The congestion at Brazilian grain
terminals is worsening and U.S. soybean suppliers may have
reason to celebrate.
U.S. soybean sales to date in the new marketing year have
been rather sluggish, lagging the previous two years by 20
percent.
At the same time, vessels are backing up at Brazilian ports
amidst the height of their corn export season. Average wait
times outside Paranagua, which ships up to 20 percent of
Brazil's exportable soybeans, reached 43 days last month (tmsnrt.rs/1MHznuU).
Elsewhere in Brazil, queues have also been mounting. Of the
10 largest Brazilian grain ports by volume, ships waited on
average twice as long to load and sail during October 2015 than
they did in October 2014.
Brazilian shippers have potentially become overly optimistic
given the abundant supply, competitive prices, and the weak
real. Although overall exported volume to date is considerably
up on the year, more ships plus more grain plus more rain means
lower efficiency than last year, and the backup is expected to
get worse.
Local corn prices coupled with global exportable corn
surplus suggests that Brazilian corn is still an economical
purchase for buyers and worth the wait so long as all associated
factors remain relatively stable into the new year.
But Brazilian soybean suppliers may have drawn the short
straw when it comes to the port traffic jam. Delivery costs to
China between Brazilian and U.S. soybeans have been quite
competitive, and it's likely that corn will still be at ports
waiting to load come February when Brazilian exporters expect to
ramp up soybean shipments.
This could mean that China will soon begin sending more
vessels to the United States to pick up soybeans instead of
taking their chances in long queues south of the Equator,
particularly if the Brazil cost-benefit diminishes.
HOW MUCH WORSE CAN DELAYS GET?
Backups at Brazilian ports are not uncommon, but the rain
particularly exacerbates delays. Operations are halted in wet
conditions because the grain loaders are uncovered.
Over the last two months, rain has been frequent and
plentiful in southern Brazil, the exit point for the vast
majority of Brazil's corn and soybean shipments. Dryness does
not seem to be on the cards over the next two weeks either (tmsnrt.rs/1LRccuy).
There is also a bleak outlook for the next three months as
El Niño is known to bring wet weather to southern Brazil,
delighting the soybean farmers but leaving those further down
the supply chain grumbling at the port closures and resulting
delays.
Based on the most recent shipment schedule for November,
ships outside Paranagua will have to wait nearly 50 days to sail
with their cargoes this month, and this figure is before
factoring in any potential shut downs that could be forced by
the rain. Congestion at other Brazilian ports is not expected to
ease noticeably this month.
Three new, quicker ship loaders and recent regulations to
control truck traffic at Paranagua may prevent a repeat of the
severe backup in late 2013, with delays of nearly 100 days.
But this increase in efficiency may not be enough to offset
the longer wait times with such a packed lineup, especially if
rains turn out to be greater than expected.
BRAZILIAN CORN SAFE, FOR NOW
Brazilian corn is currently cheaper than U.S. corn. Even
with an assumed November delay of 50 days at Paranagua on top of
the current $22 per ton discount, delivery costs to major Asian
buyers still supports purchases from Brazil (tmsnrt.rs/1MHDC9D).
In order for Asian countries such as Japan or Indonesia to
favour U.S. corn in terms of cost to deliver, Paranagua delays
would need to approach six months, far outside of anything
observed in recent history.
Brazilian sellers have extra motivation to get rid of their
corn supply and keep the price competitive because the recent
weakness in the real leads to higher profits locally.
Also working in Brazil's favour on the corn front is the
increased number of exit points for corn over last year, perhaps
easing stress on Paranagua and other southern ports.
Overall corn shipments since July 1 have risen by 50 percent
over the last year, aided by a tenfold increase in volumes on
the year out of ports in the northern state of Pará.
U.S. SOY SALES MAY SOON PICK UP AT BRAZIL'S EXPENSE
But anxiety may build for Brazilian soybean exporters if the
congestion considerably worsens or if the soybean price gap
between Brazil and the United States closes.
Both New Orleans and Paranagua soybean delivery prices to
Dalian have been in a steady decline in recent weeks, but the
gap is narrowing. The current $7 discount on Paranagua beans
means that all other factors being equal, delay times cannot
exceed 70 days (tmsnrt.rs/1Qfovnq).
However, the sensitivity on this estimation is high. If the
spread narrows by even $1, the maximum vessel waiting time drops
to 60 days.
This is bad news for Brazilian bean suppliers because delays
are indeed expected to build. Brazilian corn exports typically
wind down in January just before bean exports pick up in
February, but with delays already pushing longer than usual,
corn may still be waiting to load as soy bulkers start arriving
at port.
From a cost standpoint, current prices imply Brazilian
soybeans are still attractive to Chinese buyers, but they
shouldn't expect those beans to arrive en masse anytime soon.
Brazil is left to hope that delivery costs do not change
unfavourably between now and February and that their beans will
still be worth the wait.
But the trends are looking increasingly good for U.S.
exporters. The increasing traffic jam in Brazil may just be the
tipping point that turns the tables, leaving Brazil seeking
buyers while the United States rakes in the business.
