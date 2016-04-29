BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
SAO PAULO, April 29 Brazilian grains company Fiagril sold an undisclosed stake to China's Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming Co Ltd, a unit of Pengxin Group, the Brazilian firm said on Friday.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said the Chinese firm bought a controlling 57 percent stake in Fiagril, a family-owned company based in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso, in the heart of Brazil's center-west grain belt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Roberto Samora and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by G Crosse)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago