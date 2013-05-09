SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil's 2012/13 soy crop estimate fell slightly from April's forecast but the country's corn crop is seen up from last month, the government's crop supply agency Conab said on Thursday.

Brazil is near the end of harvesting a record 81.5 million tonnes of soy this season, Conab said in its monthly crop report, down from the 81.9 million tonnes forecast in early April.

The corn crop is expected to finish harvesting in the coming few months with a record output of 78.0 million tonnes, up from Conab's April forecast of 77.45 million tonnes, thanks to a big winter crop planting. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)