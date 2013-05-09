SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil's 2012/13 soy crop
estimate fell slightly from April's forecast but the country's
corn crop is seen up from last month, the government's crop
supply agency Conab said on Thursday.
Brazil is near the end of harvesting a record 81.5 million
tonnes of soy this season, Conab said in its monthly crop
report, down from the 81.9 million tonnes forecast in early
April.
The corn crop is expected to finish harvesting in the coming
few months with a record output of 78.0 million tonnes, up from
Conab's April forecast of 77.45 million tonnes, thanks to a big
winter crop planting.
