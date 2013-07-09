SAO PAULO, July 9 Brazil's government crop
supply agency Conab slightly raised its forecast for the
country's 2012/2013 corn and soybean crops, both already well
into record territory, in a report on Tuesday.
The agency estimated the corn crop at 79.1 million tonnes,
up from its 78.5-million-tonne forecast in June, and lifted its
view of the now-harvested soybean crop to 81.5 million tonnes
from 81.3 million tonnes last month.
Conab also forecast a 2013/14 wheat crop of 5.61 million
tonnes, up very slightly from the 5.56 million tonnes seen last
month. Conab will not publish estimates for the 2013/14 soy and
corn crops until October, after they are planted.
