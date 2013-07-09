SAO PAULO, July 9 Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab slightly raised its forecast for the country's 2012/2013 corn and soybean crops, both already well into record territory, in a report on Tuesday.

The agency estimated the corn crop at 79.1 million tonnes, up from its 78.5-million-tonne forecast in June, and lifted its view of the now-harvested soybean crop to 81.5 million tonnes from 81.3 million tonnes last month.

Conab also forecast a 2013/14 wheat crop of 5.61 million tonnes, up very slightly from the 5.56 million tonnes seen last month. Conab will not publish estimates for the 2013/14 soy and corn crops until October, after they are planted. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)