SAO PAULO Nov 8 Brazil's government crop supply
agency forecast a record 2013/14 soybean crop of between 87.9
million and 90.2 million tonnes on Friday, up slightly from the
87.6-89.7 million tonnes predicted a month earlier as farmers
plant new fields.
The agency, Conab, estimated a 2013/14 corn crop of between
78.5 million and 79.8 million tonnes, up slightly from 78.4-79.6
million tonnes last month. Conab cut its view of the 2012/13
corn crop to 81 million tonnes from 81.3 million.
The 2013/14 wheat crop forecast was raised slightly to 4.81
million tonnes from 4.77 million tonnes in October.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dale Hudson)