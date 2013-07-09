* Soy exports seen at 37.8 mln T, up from year earlier 32.5
mln T
* Soy fields achieved productivity record, Conab says
* Wheat, cotton estimates held steady from month earlier
(Adds export numbers, productivity, background)
SAO PAULO, July 9 Brazil's government crop
supply agency Conab slightly raised its forecast for the
country's record 2012/2013 corn and soybean crops on Tuesday,
citing problem-free harvesting and historical expansion in area
planted in a report.
The agency estimated the corn crop at 79.1 million tonnes,
up from its 78.5-million-tonne forecast in June, and lifted its
view of the now-harvested soybean crop to 81.5 million tonnes
from 81.3 million tonnes forecast last month.
Brazil plants two corn crops each crop year, the bigger of
which is now being harvested in the center-west after expanded
planting and good rains pushed it to a record output.
The harvest is developing well in all major producing
states, Conab said. Brazil, an agricultural powerhouse that is
poised to take on a larger share of the world's food production
in coming years, will produce 8.4 percent more corn this season
than it did with its previous record crop last year.
The soybean crop is now harvested and largely exported, and
Conab said it increased its forecast by 200,000 tonnes this
month because rains during harvesting did not result in losses
to fungus as expected. Instead, yields in soybean fields reached
a record productivity average of 2.938 tonnes per hectare.
Brazil is expected to export 37.8 million tonnes of soybeans
this season, up from 32.5 million tonnes shipped abroad last
season, Conab said.
Corn exports will likely fall sharply to 15 million tonnes
from 22.3 million tonnes a year earlier, however, as Brazil
tries to rebuild stocks after facing a shortage of corn used for
animal feed in the drought-stricken Northeast earlier this year.
Conab also forecast a 2013/14 wheat crop of 5.61 million
tonnes, up very slightly from the 5.56 million tonnes seen last
month. Brazil is often one of the world's top importers of the
grain. It normally relies on neighboring Argentina for supplies
but has been forced to import more from the northern hemisphere
as its southern neighbor faces a shortage.
Brazil's wheat harvest will not start for a few months and
late rains, frost and disease often play a role in the final
crop numbers.
Conab said Brazil will likely produce a cotton lint crop of
1.3 million tonnes in 2012/13, unchanged from a month earlier
but down from the 1.9 million tonnes produced a year earlier.
The national cotton growers' association told Reuters last
week that Brazil will likely need to import some 200,000 tonnes
of cotton to meet the needs of the local textile industry by the
end of the year.
Conab will not publish estimates for the 2013/14 soy and
corn crops until October, after they are planted. The U.S.
department of agriculture, however, is already predicting a
fresh record soybean crop of 85 million tonnes from Brazil as
well as 72 million tonnes of corn next season.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)