SAO PAULO, April 19 The Brazilian government
will offer up to 500 million reais ($159 million) in subsidies
to help corn producers sell their large crop in the 2016/17
cycle, according to the Wednesday edition of the federal
register.
Separately, Brazil's agricultural statistics and crop supply
agency Conab said it would acquire up to 1 million tonnes of
corn grown in the state of Mato Grosso through an auction of
option contracts at a price of 17.87 reais per 60-kg bag.
Conab said the auctions, which would begin within weeks and
give producers until September to exercise the options, were due
to expectations of record corn stocks and slow exports to date.
Earlier in April, Conab said corn output in the season
should reach 91.5 million tonnes, more than the 88.9 million
tonnes estimated last month, as favorable weather boosts
prospects for the Brazilian crop.
Although the program is intended to boost domestic sales of
corn, some traders have used the grants to make export deals
financially feasible, since government subsidies reduce the cost
of transporting the cereal from producing regions to ports.
Brazil, traditionally one of the world's largest wheat
importers, has also exported several shipments of the grain
recently as a large domestic crop and a government subsidy made
the exports competitive abroad, according to data from ports.
($1 = 3.1432 reais)
