SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.

The agency said corn output in the season should reach 91.5 million tonnes, compared to 88.9 million tonnes estimated last month, as favorable weather for grains production continue to boost crop prospects. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)