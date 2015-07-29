By Gustavo Bonato
| SAO PAULO, July 29
SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazilian trading company CGG
on Wednesday was loading the first corn cargo to be exported
from the new Tegram grains terminal in the northeastern state of
Maranhao, one of the new export facilities built as an
alternative to congested southern ports.
CGG is shipping 65,000 tonnes of Brazilian new-crop corn to
the Middle East, inaugurating a corn route that is expected to
be used to send abroad up to 1 million tonnes by the end of the
year, Tegram executive Luiz Claudio Santos said in an interview.
Maranhao's Tegram started operations in March and has so far
loaded 21 ships with 1.51 million tonnes of soybeans.
It was built by a consortium that includes Glencore Plc
, Amaggi, Louis Dreyfus , NovaAgri
and CGG Trading.
Brazil's commodities sector has suffered delays and extra
costs for years because of inadequate infrastructure. Shipments
mainly go through the southern ports of Santos and Paranagua,
far from the main center-west grain belt.
Regulatory changes in the past few years, however, have made
room for private investments in new export terminals, notably in
the north and northeast regions, which are closer to major grain
growing areas.
Last year, Bunge Ltd and ADM Co started new
soy export routes from terminals in the municipality of
Barcarena in the northern state of Para.
Last week, a trading company controlled by Japan's Mitsui
shipped non-transgenic soybeans from a new site in the
northeastern state of Sergipe.
The Maranhao grains terminal on Wednesday also received a
cargo train loaded with soybeans, the first time grains have
arrived by rail at the site following the construction of a
branch to allow for the use of a rail line that should cut
operating costs in the exporting corridor.
"The rail line will account for around 80 percent of total
volume transported to the terminal," said Santos.
Silva said total volumes this year at Maranhao's Tegram
should reach 2.5 million tonnes, mostly coming from farms in
Tocantins and Mato Grosso.
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; EDditing by Steve Orlofsky)