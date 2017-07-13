FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Abiove says cancellation of shipping contracts 'inevitable' due to road blockade
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
July 13, 2017 / 3:39 PM / in a day

Brazil's Abiove says cancellation of shipping contracts 'inevitable' due to road blockade

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's oilseeds industry group Abiove on Thursday said cancellation of contracts to ship grains including soy and corn through certain Brazilian Northern ports is "inevitable" after protests blocking a key highway.

The blockade is preventing trucks from unloading grains at the riverside port of Miritibuba, in the state of Pará, from where they are sent to the port of Barcarena before hitting export markets. Abiove estimates grains stored at Barcarena are enough to load ships for only another week. (Reporting by Ana Mano and José Roberto Gomes)

