SAO PAULO Feb 3 Logistics firm Hidrovias do
Brasil plans to start exporting grains from a new terminal with
up to 6.5 million tonnes annual capacity in the Brazilian Amazon
in July, serving international grain merchants, CEO Bruno
Serapião said.
Noble Agri and Holland's Nidera, both controlled by Chinese
food giant COFCO, as well as Multigrain, a Brazilian
subsidiary of Japan's Mitsui, signed long-term
contracts to use the terminal on the Tapajos river in Para
state, he said in an interview.
