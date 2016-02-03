(Adds quotes, details on northern ports)
SAO PAULO Feb 3 Logistics firm Hidrovias do
Brasil plans to start exporting from a new grain terminal in the
Brazilian Amazon in July, serving international merchants, CEO
Bruno Serapião said.
Commodities traders Noble Agri and Holland's Nidera, both
controlled by Chinese food giant COFCO, as well as
Multigrain, a Brazilian subsidiary of Japan's Mitsui,
signed long-term contracts to use the terminal on the Tapajos
river in Para state, Serapião said in an interview.
The 1.5 billion reais ($384 million) terminal in Miritituba
will start receiving grains in February or March, and within
five years will have the capacity to move up to 6.5 million
tonnes, taking pressure off crowded southern ports, he said.
The terminal will receive soybeans trucked up from top
growing state Mato Grosso on the BR-163 highway to the banks of
the Tapajos river, where they will be loaded onto barges sailed
along the Amazon River to the coastal port of Barcarena.
Even though BR-163 is a rough and not entirely paved road,
the voyage costs less and is faster than trucking 2,000
kilometers (1,243 miles) from Mato Grosso to Brazil's main ports
of Santos and Paranagua in the southeast, Serapião added.
"Transport by waterway is more competitive," he said, adding
that all work on the BR-163 was expected to be complete by the
end of the year.
Hidrovias do Brasil follows Bunge in installing a
terminal in Miritituba for exports through Barcarena. Bunge has
the capacity to export 4 million tonnes per year through the
route.
Hidrovias do Brasil is controlled by Patria Investimentos'
fund P2 Brasil, with participation from Canada's Alberto
Investment Management Corporation (Aimco)and Singapore's Temasek
Holdings.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Paul Simao)