* Firms face cash flow, credit problems amid grain price
spike
* Poultry output 10 pct below average in July - trade group
* Brazil is world's No. 1 chicken meat exporter
By Fabiola Gomes
SAO PAULO, Aug 20 Brazil, the world's top
chicken meat exporter, scaled back poultry output in July as the
spike in grain prices crimped margins and hurt producers' cash
flow, the head of the country's poultry association, Ubabef,
said over the weekend.
Grains futures prices are hovering near the
record levels reached last month after drought slashed
production in the United States, the world's top producer of soy
and corn, driving up the cost of these important sources of feed
for poultry.
Francisco Turra, head of Ubabef, told Reuters that 20 of the
association's 80 members, who range from small producers to
large international exporters, were in financial difficulties
because of the cost of feed.
"It's a crisis of the most serious kind in a sector that
already works to very tight margins," he said.
Ubabef calculated that July's chicken meat production was 10
percent below the industry's average monthly output of 1.1
million tonnes due to the jump in the cost of grains, which
account for about 60 percent of poultry producers' expenses.
Brazil alone accounts for 41 percent of the global trade in
chicken meat, compared with 33 percent for the United States.
Brazil is also a major grains producer and suffered drought
problems that slashed soy and corn output early in the year.
This week, Brazil's largest meat producers, Brasil Foods
, JBS, and Marfrig, announced
they would raise their prices due to the higher cost of inputs.
Fitch Ratings downgraded its outlook on all three companies
on Friday.
According to Ubabef, prices members are paying for soy have
risen 80 percent in the last six months, and 40 percent for
corn.
Turra said some producers were facing cash flow problems as
grains traders demand immediate payment when it had been common
practice to defer it. Banks were also tightening the supply of
credit, he said, citing the case of one local producer,
Diplomata, which has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Though drought in Brazil's soy belt left farmers vulnerable
to a soybean shortage this year, producers are expected to
increase output for the 2012/2013 crop by choosing to plant more
soy instead of corn or cotton.