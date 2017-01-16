SAO PAULO Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest
entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying
vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in
the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
The demonstration started on Friday as truck owners demanded
greater compensation from commodities traders and transportation
companies to transport soy and corn from the state to exporting
ports in southern Brazil.
The main harvest has just started in Mato Grosso, Brazil's
No. 1 soy and corn producing state, where farmers are expected
to collect 30 million tonnes of soybeans.
Police said protesting truck drivers were stopping all
trucks carrying grains at two points in the BR-364 road and
asking them to park. The protest is not aimed at stopping flow
of other vehicles.
Road operator Rota do Oeste, controlled by Brazilian
conglomerate Odebrecht, confirmed that grain-carrying trucks are
being parked on the side of the road, reducing the room for
normal traffic.
Gilson Baitaca, one of the protest's leaders, told Reuters
on Friday the demonstration aimed to force commodities traders
with large operations in the state, such as Bunge and
Archer Daniels Midland, to renegotiate compensation for
truck owners.
A manager at a large grain elevator in the area, who asked
not to be named, told Reuters on Monday that he had no reports
of problems so far to get grain out of the region. Trucks might
be avoiding the protests by taking alternate roads.
Abiove, the Brazilian association representing commodities
traders and processors, and Aprosoja, a Mato Grosso farmers
association, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by
Paul Simao)