By Gustavo Bonato
| SANTOS, March 14
SANTOS, March 14 A new terminal near completion
in Latin America's largest port in Santos, Brazil, is expected
to add an extra 20 percent to its grains and sugar capacity,
boosting shipping services just as the country produces bumper
crops.
The 2.2 billion reais ($694 million) Tiplam terminal started
operations at a new berth in January and will ramp-up loadings
with a second berth at the end of March or early April for a
total capacity of 5 million tonnes of grains and 4.5 million
tonnes of sugar a year.
The timing could hardly be better as Brazil faces its
largest ever crop of soybeans, sugar and corn amid problems with
a key road to northern terminals that has forced companies to
divert up to 700,000 tonnes of soybeans to southern ports.
Tiplam is managed by logistics operator VLI, a company owned
by Brazilian miner Vale SA, Canada's Brookfield Asset
Management Inc, Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd and
local investment fund FI-FGTS.
"The first new berth is already full and we expect the
second one to be full as well very quickly," Alessandro Gama,
Tiplam's general manager, told Reuters during a tour of the
facilities.
Santos shipped around 26.8 million tonnes of soybeans,
soybean meal and corn, and 18.4 million tonnes of sugar last
year.
Brazil, the world's largest soybean exporter, is expected to
ship a record 59 million tonnes this season, plus 24 million
tonnes of corn. The world's No.1 sugar producer is projected to
ship an all-time high of 27.8 million tonnes of the sweetener
this year.
All grain and sugar arriving at Tiplam comes by rail, which
is unusual in Brazil where more than 75 percent of cargo is
transported by truck.
VLI built two transshipment points in Uberaba in Minas
Gerais state for grains, and Guará in São Paulo state for sugar,
where trucks discharge their cargos into wagons.
Global commodities traders such as Bunge Ltd, Cargill
Inc, Louis Dreyfus and Archer Daniels
Midland Co already operate terminals in Santos. But Gama
is unconcerned by the competition.
"At first we thought our project would be used mainly by
traders lacking a physical position in Santos. But surprisingly
we are receiving orders from everybody," he said, adding that
large traders were using the new facility to boost their volumes
beyond their own terminals.
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)