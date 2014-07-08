(Updates approximate value of stolen goods, number of employees
held hostage)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 Bandits attacked a
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd factory near Sao Paulo
late Sunday and held workers hostage while they robbed
truckloads of smartphones, tablets and notebook computers the
company valued at about $6.3 million.
The dramatic heist, carried out by armed robbers who
carjacked a shuttle used by factory employees, took place
overnight during nearly four hours in Campinas, an industrial
hub in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo.
A spokesman for the state's public security secretariat said
the bandits made off with seven trucks laden with more than
40,000 Samsung products. State police are investigating the
attack, he added, but said no suspects have yet been identified.
Police earlier Monday valued the loot at up to $36 million,
but Samsung later said it was much lower. Samsung said about 50
employees were held hostage during the robbery, but declined to
give further details.
"We have cooperated fully with the police investigation
that is underway and will do our best to avoid any sort of
repeat incident," said Samsung Eletronica da Amazonia Ltda., the
manufacturing unit of the Korean electronics giant in Brazil, in
a statement.
The police report, as related to Reuters by the spokesman
for the state security secretariat, reads like the script of a
daring crime movie.
After stopping the shuttle on its way to the factory, 7
armed assailants took over the vehicle while colleagues took all
but two of the eight employees originally on board to a remote
location, where they were set free.
Just before midnight, the assailants proceeded with the two
other employees to the factory, where they disarmed security
guards, gathered the rest of the plant's employees and made sure
none of them could communicate with the outside.
With the coast clear, the attackers then allowed 13 other
culprits, driving the getaway trucks, into the factory. The
robbers, communicating with one another by radio and cell
phones, then proceeded to load the vehicles with the loot.
Using stills allegedly taken from the factory security
cameras, local news media showed images of the alleged thieves,
dressed in black and wearing dark headgear, roaming about the
factory and pushing crates of goods toward the trucks with
pallet loaders.
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Andrew Hay and Stephen
Coates)