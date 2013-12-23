RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 23 Eight groups have
submitted bids for a 30-year contract to operate a key stretch
of highway linking Brazil's capital, fast-growing highland farms
and the mining and industrial belt of Minas Gerais to the port
of Rio de Janeiro, the government said on Monday.
Brazilian highway operators CCR SA, Ecorodovias
Infraestrutura e Logistica SA,TPI-Triunfo
Participações e Investimentos SA and Brazilian
construction giant Grupo Queiroz Galvão are among the bidders or
part of bidding groups.
In exchange for repairing and expanding a 937-kilometer
(582-mile) stretch of Brazil's BR-040 highway between the
federal district of Brasilia and Juiz de Fora on the border of
Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro states, the winner will be
allowed to collect tolls on its use for 30 years, Brazil's
land-transport agency said. Results are expected Friday by 11
a.m. (1300 GMT).
It is the fifth highway auction by the Brazilian government
this year, the Transport Ministry said. It comes as the
government attempts to speed up improvements to the country's
over-stretched and crumbling ports, highways and airports, a
factor that has dragged on economic growth.
The highway being auctioned is part of a plan that seeks to
upgrade 5,176 kilometers of mostly two-lane highways into
four-lane divided highways within five years. The plan, which
will have both public and private components, is expected to
attract 27 billion reais ($11.4 billion) of investment over five
years.
Five of the bidders will bid alone while the rest will form
groups. The auction has attracted more bidders than any of the
previous auctions this year.
CCR will participate on its own as will Triunfo,
Invepar-Investimentos e Participações em Infraestrutura SA,
Contern Construções e Comércio Ltda and Grupo Queiroz Galvão.
Ecorodovias will bid as part of the Via Capital consortium.
Six partners that bid with Ecorodovias in the previous auctions
will also be part of the group: Coimex Empreendimentos e
Participações, Rio Novo Locações, Tervap Pitanga Mineração e
Pavimentação, Contek Engenharia, A. Madeira Indústria e Comércio
and Urbesa Administração.
Fidens Engenharia will be part of the Integração Consortium
with Construtora Aterpa M. Martins, Construtora Barbosa Mello e
Carioca Chistiani-Nielsen Engenharia.
Encalso Construções will be part of the Caminho Novo
Consortium with Camter Construções, Infravix Participações,
Conter Construções e Comércio and Firpavi Construtora e
Pavimentadora.
The maximum toll allowed under bid rules will be 8,29763
reais per toll station.
($1 = 2.37 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Additional reporting by Jeb
Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler)