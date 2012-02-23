* Shadow-toll model good for roads with little traffic
* Government plans to sell highway concessions in 2012
SAO PAULO Feb 23 After selling
concessions for the expansion and operation of three
major airports and a highway earlier in 2012, Brazil is
preparing a plan to sell 10-year highway maintenance contracts
without tolls, a newspaper said on Thursday.
The government expects to sell so-called shadow-toll
concessions for the upkeep and improvement of some of its
federal highways in 2012, the Estado de S.Paulo paper said
citing the executive director of the National Infrastructure and
Transport Department Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas.
The shadow-toll model for highway concessions has been
successful in several countries and derives its name from the
transfer of the cost of a highway's improvement and upkeep to
the taxpayer rather than the actual user of the road.
In the new auction model under design, the government would
pay the lowest bidder for the operation and improvement of
federal highways, many of which lack sufficient traffic to
attract investors. Most of Brazil high-flow highways are already
under concession with tolls.
Strong automobile sales coupled with growth in disposable
income among Brazil's middle class has resulted in increases in
the use of highways under concession at many multiples above the
expansion of GDP in recent years.
The shadow-toll model has its appeal in countries like
Brazil, where political opposition to privatizing national
assets runs strong. Despite the ruling Workers' Party's aversion
to the sale of state assets, the government raised $14 billion
by selling concession rights to private investors to upgrade and
operate three of the country's main airports earlier this year.
The government of President Dilma Rousseff also sold a
build-and-operate concession for a highway in Espirito Santo in
January to the winning bidder Ecorodovias, in the first highway
auction since 2009. Spanish construction company OHL is
also a major concession holder in of highways in Brazil.
The recent concessions awarded to large Brazilian and
international contractors and construction companies are seen as
sign that the Rousseff government is willing to take a more
market-based approach to logjams that for decades have hobbled
investment in Brazil's underdeveloped infrastructure.
The Transport Ministry and the Department of Infrastructure
and Transport were not immediately available for comment.