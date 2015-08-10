* Brazil consumer confidence at all-time low
* Housing market down sharply vs. euphoria of 2011
* Mid- and high-end builders suffering most
* Repressed demand, subsidies buoy low-income builders
* Potential funding changes may threaten future growth
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Brazil's once red-hot housing
market has turned cold quickly, forcing many developers to slam
the brakes on new construction, though one corner of the
industry is so far riding out the nation's worsening economic
slump.
The Brazilian real estate market is witnessing a drastic
reversal from four years ago, when an economic boom lifted
millions into an expanded middle class and fueled a home-buying
frenzy that pushed prices up by as much as 30 percent on an
annual basis.
At the time, developers like Cyrela Brazil Realty SA
and Rossi Residencial SA, flush with cash
from recent initial public offerings, launched into a building
binge of middle- and high-income housing to meet what they
expected would be continuously growing demand.
"Now things are moving in the exact opposite direction,"
said Sao Paulo-based economist Eduardo Zylberstajn, who helps
oversee the widely used FipeZap real estate price index.
Economic decline, stubborn inflation, rising mortgage rates
and mounting unemployment have dragged consumer confidence to
the lowest level on record, scaring many Brazilians out of their
plans to invest in real estate and sinking prices along the way.
"It's a perfect storm," said Itau BBA analyst Enrico Trotta,
who also pointed out scarcer mortgage funding and the high
number of apartments collecting dust following the industry's
overly optimistic expansion.
STRONG DEMAND FOR LOW-INCOME HOUSING
But not every homebuilder is suffering. Those with a focus
on the low-income segment, such as MRV Engenharia SA
and Gafisa SA's Tenda division, have been reporting
strong sales even as Brazil wades into its worst recession in 25
years.
"There is still gigantic pent-up demand in the low-income
market," Trotta said, citing Brazil's housing deficit, broadly
estimated at upwards of 4 million homes, and the financial
support of a government housing subsidy program known as My
House, My Life.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has pledged the program,
budgeted at 13 billion reais ($3.73 billion) for this year
alone, will be shielded from further rounds of government budget
cuts, citing its broader economic benefits.
MRV shares are flat this year, compared with Brazil's
benchmark stock index, which has lost 2 percent, while
Gafisa is up 14 percent. That contrasts with a 20 percent
decline in Cyrela stock and a 76 percent fall in Rossi shares.
Tenda plans to launch new projects valued at up to 2 billion
reais by the end of 2016, executives told reporters on a
conference call on Monday.
Trotta warned, however, that stronger demand in the lower
end of the market may dwindle should the government follow
through with a proposed change to financing rules.
Currently, the real estate industry benefits from a
government-mandated, employer-financed workers' severance fund
that can be used to finance home purchases, an especially
tempting option because the fund's returns lag inflation.
But under the proposed change, the government would raise
the returns it pays on each worker's account, erasing the
incentive to buy a home.
The bill is expected to be voted on in coming weeks.
LESS LUCRATIVE INVESTMENT
As for the broader property market, most analysts do not see
prices recovering over the short term, in part because of the
rising opportunity cost of holding real estate as an investment.
Brazil's central bank pushed interest rates to a nine-year
high last month, making the average rental yield
of about 4.7 percent far less lucrative than the 9.2 percent
return on a simple savings account. The savings account also
comes without the risk of a drawn-out and costly eviction
procedure should a tenant fail to pay rent.
Already-reticent buyers have sensed their strengthened
bargaining power, which they are using to demand discounts of up
to 30 percent on some apartments
"We have to explain the reality of the market to sellers
nowadays," said independent Sao Paulo-based broker Milena
Moreira. "Some just don't believe it."
($1 = 3.4813 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Christian Plumb and Matthew Lewis)