BRASILIA, June 2 The Brazilian government announced on Friday the acquisition of 25,664 new homes under the Minha Casa, Minha Vida popular housing program in the next 180 days.

The new homes, located in 77 different cities, are expected to generate investments of 2.1 billion reais ($649 million), the government added. ($1 = 3.23 reais) (Reporting Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)