Three killed in gun attack on bank in Kenyan northeast - police
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
BRASILIA, June 2 The Brazilian government announced on Friday the acquisition of 25,664 new homes under the Minha Casa, Minha Vida popular housing program in the next 180 days.
The new homes, located in 77 different cities, are expected to generate investments of 2.1 billion reais ($649 million), the government added. ($1 = 3.23 reais) (Reporting Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: