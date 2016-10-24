SAO PAULO Oct 24 Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's largest listed maker of generic drugs, has tapped Maria Carolina Lacerda as a board member, following the resignation of two members.

In a Monday securities filing, Hypermarcas said Lacerda will assume one of the slots left by Marcelo Henrique Limírio Gonçalves and his son, Marcelo Henrique, on a permanent basis. The other board seat will remain empty until the board convenes later this month to propose a new member, the filing said.

Lacerda was the former head of Brazil investment banking for UBS AG. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)