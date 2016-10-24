SAO PAULO Oct 24 Hypermarcas SA,
Brazil's largest listed maker of generic drugs, has tapped Maria
Carolina Lacerda as a board member, following the resignation of
two members.
In a Monday securities filing, Hypermarcas said Lacerda will
assume one of the slots left by Marcelo Henrique Limírio
Gonçalves and his son, Marcelo Henrique, on a permanent basis.
The other board seat will remain empty until the board convenes
later this month to propose a new member, the filing said.
Lacerda was the former head of Brazil investment banking for
UBS AG.
