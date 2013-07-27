By Alonso Soto and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 27 Brazil has asked the
International Monetary Fund to review the way it measures the
nation's gross debt, saying the methodology inflates the
indicator, according to a letter the government sent to the
multilateral institution.
In the letter to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde,
Finance Minister Guido Mantega asked the fund to revise the
calculation of gross debt, which is a sum of all government
liabilities at the federal, regional and state-run company
levels.
According to Mantega, the issue has been thoroughly
discussed several times with IMF staff in recent years.
"The Brazilian government understands that standard criteria
for national statistics are necessary for the IMF. However,
since the current criteria distort the estimation of Brazil's
gross general government debt, we request a methodological
review," said the letter, a copy of which was obtained by
Reuters.
Under IMF standards, gross debt accounted for 68 percent of
Brazil's gross domestic product by the end of last year,
compared with the central bank's 58.7 percent reading.
Mantega is asking the fund to reconsider including the
amount of National Treasury debt held by the central bank from
the calculation of debt, saying the securities are not used as
collateral in repurchase agreement transactions.
Mantega's request comes at a time when investors have grown
concerned over government efforts to relax accounting standards
in Brazil. Over the past couple of years, the government has
excluded capital spending in some state-run companies from the
calculation of the so-called primary budget surplus - a key
measure of fiscal performance.