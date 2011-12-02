BRASILIA Major emerging economies will offer cash to help resolve Europe's debt crisis so long as they gain influence at the IMF and Europe does more to address its own problems, Brazil's economy chief said on Thursday.

European leaders are scrambling for a definitive end to a spreading debt crisis that is dragging down global growth and could even spell the end of the 17-nation euro zone.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega said Brazil and fellow BRICS nations were willing to boost their funding to the International Monetary Fund to counter the debt crisis, which is increasingly threatening their own economic growth.

"It's a big satisfaction for us that this time around the IMF comes to Brazil not to give us money like in the past but asking us to lend money to developed nations," Mantega said with a grin, standing next to IMF chief Christine Lagarde.

Lagarde is visiting Latin America this week to drum up support for more global cooperation amid growing fears of a global financial meltdown like that of 2008.

Some Group of 20 officials see increased IMF funding as a potential "grand bargain" in the making: Euro-zone leaders would commit to credible deficit-reduction plans and easier monetary policy, while countries with current account surpluses would pump more money into the IMF.

"The BRICS agreed to add resources to the IMF but that is conditioned to a continuation of the IMF quotas reforms," said Mantega, referring to the member countries' voting powers at the global lender.

"And on the collaboration from other countries like the United States and European countries themselves to contribute more resources to the fund."

Brazil, which has international reserves of $351 billion and has long sought a bigger say in global financial decision-making, has said it favors bilateral loans to the IMF to boost the body's resources.

Mantega said the amount of additional contributions had not been determined and would be discussed with other major emerging economies including China, Russia and India, which make up the BRICS nations along with Brazil and South Africa.

He said the BRICS countries could meet before a G20 meeting in February to decide on additional resources to the IMF.

Brazil, an IMF bailout recipient as recently as 2002, has since enjoyed an almost unbroken decade of strong economic growth. It has moved swiftly to protect its economy from the latest global slowdown, announcing a flurry of new measures on Thursday to boost consumption and investment in Latin America's biggest economy.

Lagarde praised Brazil's economic management and policies, which she says had left the country better prepared than many to handle the fallout from Europe's debt problems.

She called on euro zone nations to put together a comprehensive and rapid solution to the debt crisis.

"There is no doubt that this situation as it develops is not only detrimental for that particular part of the global economy but it has effects also outside," Lagarde said.

She said the IMF's global growth outlook would be "undoubtedly" revised downwards due to the crisis.