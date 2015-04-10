BRASILIA, April 10 The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that it sees the Brazilian economy contracting 1 percent this year, but believes the South American country could return to positive growth in 2016 if it succeeds in its austerity drive to improve investor confidence.

"Successful implementation of the fiscal adjustment strategy and other policy actions should contribute to strengthen confidence," the IMF said in a press release at the conclusion of consultations on the country's financial and economic status. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)