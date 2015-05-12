BRASILIA May 12 Brazil must do more if it is to
meet its main budget surplus goal this year, and deep economic
reforms are necessary to foster stronger growth in the future,
the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
In its annual assessment, the IMF pointed to government
missteps that have dragged the once-booming Brazilian economy
toward what is expected to be recession this year, but endorsed
the more orthodox policies of new Finance Minister Joaquim Levy.
The IMF said further measures will be needed to meet this
year's primary budget surplus target of 1.2 percent of Brazil's
gross domestic product. The primary surplus, or excess revenues
before interest payments on debt, is a key gauge of a country's
capacity to repay debt.
"An ambitious and front-loaded fiscal consolidation is
required for reducing public debt and restoring policy
credibility," the IMF said in the report, which was completed
March 4.
Faced with crumbling business confidence shortly after
re-election in October, President Dilma Rousseff picked Levy, a
known fiscal hawk, to rebalance public accounts after years of
unchecked spending.
Levy has led an unpopular austerity push that has raised
taxes on cosmetics and imports, and has severely cut spending on
government programs.
Levy has warned the administration is ready to hike taxes
again, raising a flurry of complaints from business and union
leaders as well as some politicians who believe austerity will
only deepen the recession.
In talks with IMF staffers, Brazilian officials said fiscal
adjustment would be implemented in two years.
The IMF said Rousseff needs to push ahead with structural
reforms to reduce the cost of doing business in Brazil and make
the country more productive.
"Structural reforms are critical for improving the economy's
productive capacity and to anchor strong, sustained, and
balanced growth over the medium term," the IMF said.
However, reforms to overhaul generous pension and
unemployment benefits are already experiencing tough resistance
from Rousseff's allies in Congress.
The IMF points to other reforms such as a simplification of
some of Brazil's taxes. Officials told IMF staffers that the
government saw no immediate need to alter a controversial
formula to adjust the minimum wage that is based on gross
domestic product and inflation.
The IMF also warned of risks to the bottom lines of
Brazilian companies and banks arising from years of low economic
growth.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Peter Galloway)