BRASILIA Aug 28 Brazil's economy is recovering
gradually from the slowdown that began in mid-2011, but more
efforts to boost productivity, competitiveness and investment
are critical for spurring growth, the International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday.
In a report based on annual consultations with Brazilian
economic authorities, the IMF praised Brazil's focus on reforms
to ease supply-side constraints, saying it would boost
investment and alleviate infrastructure bottlenecks.
The report said it will be important for Brazil to increase
domestic saving, improve the minimum wage indexation mechanism
and continue to reform its pension system.
"Other efforts to foster private investment should include
streamlining taxation and improving business conditions," the
IMF said.