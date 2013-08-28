BRASILIA Aug 28 Brazil's economy is recovering
gradually from the slowdown that began in mid-2011, but more
efforts to boost productivity, competitiveness and investment
are critical for spurring growth, the International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday.
In a report based on annual consultations with Brazilian
economic authorities, the IMF praised Brazil's focus on reforms
to ease supply-side constraints, saying it would boost
investment and alleviate infrastructure bottlenecks.
Latin America's largest economy, which rode high on a
decade-long commodities boom, is in its third year of slow
growth that has defied stimulus efforts by President Dilma
Rousseff's government through tax breaks and other incentives
aimed at spurring industrial output.
"After a protracted period of weakness, investment has begun
to recover in recent quarters while business confidence has
firmed," the IMF report said.
Low unemployment and hefty real wage gains have kept
consumption strong and, with the economy operating at close to
potential, supply constraints have held back growth and fueled
inflation, the report said.
The IMF welcomed the initiation of a monetary tightening
cycle by Brazil's central bank, which is expected to hike its
benchmark Selic rate by another 50 basis points later on
Wednesday. The bank started in April an aggressive rate
tightening cycle that brought rates from record low of 7.25
percent to 8.50 percent in July.
"In addition to headwinds from external conditions, domestic
supply-side constraints and policy uncertainties may be holding
back near-term growth," the IMF said.
The IMF said it will be important for Brazil to increase
domestic saving, improve the minimum wage indexation mechanism
and continue to reform its pension system.
"Other efforts to foster private investment should include
streamlining taxation and improving business conditions," it
said.
The IMF said Brazil's banking system is sound and well
placed to implement Basel III capital requirements ahead of
schedule. But it warned that household credit and mortgage loan
levels remain risky and warrant vigilance.
Brazil's flexible exchange rate remains the best shock
absorber to cushion the country from external financial
turbulence, as long interventions in the foreign exchange market
are limited to moderating excessive volatility, the IMF said.
In a bold move, the central bank last week launched a $60
billion forex intervention program to ease the depreciation of
the real that has lost about 15 percent of its value
since May.