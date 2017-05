FILE PHOTO - Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attends the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

SAO PAULO Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff pledged on Wednesday to appeal her impeachment, which she called a parliamentary coup, and called on supporters to fight a conservative agenda empowered by her dismissal.

"Right now I will not say goodbye to you. I am certain I can say, 'See you soon,'" she told supporters in Brasilia.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes)