BRASILIA Brazil's Congress will accept an opposition request to begin impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff for allegedly manipulating government finances to benefit her re-election last year, lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha said on Wednesday.

Here are the steps of a presidential impeachment under Brazil's Constitution:

1) Any citizen can file an impeachment request to Congress.

2) The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, decides whether to accept the request. A special committee made up of members of all parties studies the request, which needs two-thirds, or 342, of the votes of the chamber for an impeachment trial to begin in the Senate.

3) The president is suspended pending the trial in the Senate, and the vice president becomes acting president. The Senate has 180 days to conduct its trial, chaired by the president of the Supreme Court.

4) The Senate needs two-thirds, or 54, of the votes for impeachment.

5) If the president is impeached, he or she cannot run for elected office for eight years. The vice president is confirmed as president for the remainder of the term.

6) If the vice president is also impeached, the speaker of the lower chamber becomes president until new elections are held. If the impeachment comes after the mid-way point of the presidential term, the Congress holds an election to pick the new president.

