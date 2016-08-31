People walk next to an official photo of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff, at a camp in support of Rousseff, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA Brazil's Senate will hold two separate votes on whether to dismiss Dilma Rousseff from the presidency for breaking budget laws and whether to bar her from public office for eight years after she is removed, the magistrate overseeing her trial ruled on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski said he could not refuse the request made by left-leaning parties that support Rousseff. Under Brazil's Constitution, a dimissed president should lose political rights for eight years and be prevented from holding any government job, even teaching posts at state universities.

