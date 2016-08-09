By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Aug 9 Brazil's Senate met on Tuesday
to vote on whether to indict President Dilma Rousseff on charges
of breaking budget laws, in the long-awaited start of the trial
phase of impeachment proceedings against her.
With Brazil's attention focused on the Olympic Games in Rio
de Janeiro, senators in the capital Brasilia began to decide the
country's political future in a raucous session presided over by
Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski.
The impeachment of Rousseff, a former leftist guerrilla and
the first woman to lead Brazil, has paralyzed Brazilian politics
since the start of the year, deepening a crisis set off by a
massive kickbacks and bribery scandal at state-led oil company
Petrobras.
The outcome of Tuesday's vote is a foregone conclusion
because opponents of Rousseff, who was suspended in May, need
only a simple majority in the 81-seat Senate to put her on a
trial.
A final verdict expected at the end of the month will
require two thirds of the votes, but media surveys of the Senate
point to defeat for Rousseff and the end of 13 years of Workers
Party rule.
Conviction on charges of manipulating government accounts
and spending without congressional approval would definitively
remove her from office and confirm interim President Michel
Temer, who would serve out the rest of her term through 2018.
A Temer spokesman said he is confident the charges will be
accepted. Government officials expect 60 senators to vote for a
trial, which is six more than needed to eventually convict her.
Uncertainty over Brazil's political future has hampered
efforts by Temer to plug a fiscal crisis inherited from Rousseff
who is blamed for driving the economy into what could be its
worst recession since the 1930s.
Temer, Rousseff's conservative former vice president who
took over when the Senate suspended her on May 12, has asked
senators to wrap up the trial quickly so he can advance with
reforms to cap public spending and rework an overly generous
pension system.
Investor expectations that Rousseff would be ousted and
replaced by the more business-friendly Temer have strengthened
Brazil's currency and driven up shares on the Sao Paulo stock
market by over 30 percent since January, placing them among the
world's best performing assets.
Rousseff has denied any wrongdoing and denounced her
impeachment as a right-wing conspiracy to illegally remove a
government that improved the lot of Brazil's poorer classes, by
using an accounting technicality as a legal pretext.
Rousseff's impeachment has stirred criticism outside Brazil,
including from former U.S. presidential candidate, Senator
Bernie Sanders who said she was being put on a political trial
not a legal one. "To many Brazilians and observers the
controversial impeachment process more closely resembles a coup
d'état," Sanders said in a statement issued on Monday.
Her critics say Rousseff's interventionist economic policies
and inability to govern led to the debacle in Latin America's
largest country. They argue that, whatever the legal reasons for
impeaching her, she should not be allowed to return to office
for the good of the country.
Her supporters argued that Rousseff is being ousted by
politicians who are in many cases being investigated for
corruption and do not have a moral leg to stand on.
Corruption allegations forced the resignation of three of
his cabinet members and could implicate Temer himself. In plea
bargain testimony published by local media over the weekend,
jailed construction magnate Marcelo Odebrecht reportedly claimed
Temer had received illegal campaign funding.
(Additional reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello in Brasilia
and Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Tom Brown)