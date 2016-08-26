(Adds details, Calheiros quote, context)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Aug 26 The Senate impeachment trial of
suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff descended into a
shouting match between her political supporters and opponents
during its second day on Friday, forcing a two-hour halt in the
proceedings.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, who is
presiding over the final phase of a lengthy impeachment process
that has paralysed Brazilian politics since December, suspended
the session after Senate President Renan Calheiros was unable to
stop the arguments. The trial resumed after lunch.
Supporters and opponents of Rousseff shouted insults at each
other in a tumultuous session that showed the buildup to a final
vote expected on Wednesday morning will be fraught with tension.
"This impeachment trial has become a loony bin," Calheiros
said, appealing for calm.
But Calheiros himself set off another argument by taking on
Gleisi Hoffmann, a senator from Rousseff's Workers Party, for
stating the Senate lacked moral authority to try the leftist
president. He said Hoffmann did not have a leg to stand because
he had helped the senator avoid corruption charges a month ago.
The trial is expected to culminate in the removal of
Rousseff from office, ending 13 years of left-wing Workers Party
rule, and the confirmation of her vice president, Michel Temer,
as president for the remainder of her term through 2018.
Temer has been interim president since mid-May, when
Rousseff was suspended after Congress decided it would continue
the impeachment process that began in the lower house.
Her opponents need 54 votes, or two-thirds of the 81-seat
Senate, to convict her of breaking budget laws.
A survey by the O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper published on
Friday found 54 senators backed her ouster and 18 opposed it,
with 14 undecided or not saying.
A deep recession and wide-ranging corruption scandal has
caused Brazil's first female president's popularity to plummet
since she won reelection in 2014. Polls show a majority of
Brazilians want her gone.
But polls also show that Temer has as little popular support
as Rousseff and that the majority of Brazilians would like to
see new elections called, an unlikely development.
Few if any Rousseff supporters have shown up outside
Brazil's Congress building to back her, underscoring the
impeached president's isolation.
Rousseff, a former leftist guerrilla who was imprisoned and
tortured during Brazil's military dictatorship, is charged with
spending without congressional approval and manipulating
government accounts to mask the extent of the nation's growing
deficit in the run-up to her reelection.
Rousseff has denied any wrongdoing and described efforts to
oust her as a "coup" plotted by Temer and his political allies,
many of whom are caught up in the huge kickback scandal at
state-run oil company Petrobras that has engulfed
much of Brazil's political and business class.
If confirmed as president, Temer would face a daunting task:
steering Latin America's largest economy out of recession and
plugging a budget deficit that has topped 10 percent of gross
domestic product.
Temer will need to quickly demonstrate his commitment to
cutting the budget deficit if he is to sustain investor optimism
after a major rally in financial markets this year.
