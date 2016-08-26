BRASILIA Aug 26 The impeachment trial of
suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in the Senate
descended into a shouting match between her political supporters
and opponents during its second day on Friday, forcing a halt in
proceedings.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski was obliged
to intervene and suspend the session after Senate President
Renan Calheiros was unable to stop the arguments, in a sign that
the build up to a final vote expected on Wednesday morning will
be fraught with tensions.
Lewandowski adjourned early for lunch and will restart the
session at 1 p.m. local (1600 GMT)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)