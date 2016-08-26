BRASILIA Aug 26 The impeachment trial of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in the Senate descended into a shouting match between her political supporters and opponents during its second day on Friday, forcing a halt in proceedings.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski was obliged to intervene and suspend the session after Senate President Renan Calheiros was unable to stop the arguments, in a sign that the build up to a final vote expected on Wednesday morning will be fraught with tensions.

Lewandowski adjourned early for lunch and will restart the session at 1 p.m. local (1600 GMT) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)