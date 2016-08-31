BRASILIA Aug 31 Brazil's Senate removed leftist
President Dilma Rousseff from office on Wednesday for breaking
budgetary laws, in an impeachment process that has polarized the
Latin American country and paralyzed its politics for nine
months.
Senators voted 61-20 to convict Rousseff for illegally using
money from state banks to boost public spending. Her
conservative former Vice President Michel Temer, who has run the
country since her suspension in May, will be sworn to serve out
the remainder of her term through 2018.
A separate vote will be held on whether Rousseff will be
barred from public office for eight years.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom
Brown)