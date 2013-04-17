* Committee wants new process for defining indigenous lands
* Hundreds of Indians interrupted lower house of Congress
* Spats over land increasingly common as soy farming grows
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian Indians are trying
to derail a congressional proposal to change the way indigenous
lands are recognized, intensifying a standoff between the
powerful farm sector and a carefully protected minority by
literally storming the floor of Congress.
Members of some 70 tribes that had congregated in Brasilia
for an annual meeting barged into the lower house on Tuesday,
sending lawmakers running for the door as the Indians chanted
and shook maracas in traditional dress and face paint.
The Indians were protesting a proposal from the
congressional farm committee that would amend the country's
constitution to require boundaries for Indian reservations to be
approved by Congress rather than just the federal government.
Brazil has reserved some 13 percent of its territory for
Indians, who account for 0.4 percent of the population, and
their claims sometimes overlap with land that farmers want to
use for soy fields and cattle ranches, industries they say spur
economic development.
For an amendment to pass, however, a congressional committee
must be formed to study it. The Indians only left Congress
Tuesday evening after the chamber's president promised such a
committee would not be formed in the first half of this year.
"It's not enough, we need this committee to be canceled for
good," said Paulino Montejo, a representative for the indigenous
organization Apib, which organized the protest.
"But we showed that there are entities in Congress that want
to roll back indigenous rights in Brazil, from that standpoint
it was a great success," he told Reuters on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the Agriculture Committee said lawmakers
were meeting to decide how to proceed with the indigenous
question they fear will put Brazil's stature as the world's 21st
century breadbasket at risk.
"It's still in negotiation," said FPA spokesman Tito Matos.
The protests on the floor on Tuesday were meant to be
peaceful, but tempers flared on both sides.
"This is completely irresponsible - it's absolutely absurd
and sets a dangerous precedent," said Silvio Costa, who has
served in Brazil's lower house since 2007.
A representative for Funai, the federal agency currently
responsible for studying and demarcating indigenous reserves,
said it had not helped organize the protest but that it was
opposed to the farm committee's proposal.
Tensions between farmers and Indians in Brazil's top soybean
growing state Mato Grosso have run high since the government
evicted 7,000 farmers and their families from an area the size
of London earlier this year, spurring violent protests.
Some of the farmers and ranchers had cultivated the land for
decades but were forced out after the Supreme Court ruled the
area had been made into an Indian reservation in 1998 and said
only the Xavante tribe could reside there.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Sao Paulo and Maria Carolina
Marcello in Brasilia; Editing by Todd Benson and Doina Chiacu)