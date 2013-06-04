By Anthony Boadle and Caroline Stauffer
| BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, June 4
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, June 4 President Dilma
Rousseff's government sought on Tuesday to defuse mounting
conflicts with indigenous groups over its decision to stop
setting aside farm land for Indians and plans to build more
hydroelectric dams in the Amazon.
The government flew 144 Munduruku Indians to Brasilia for
talks to end a week-long occupation of the controversial Belo
Monte dam on the Xingu river, a huge project aimed at feeding
Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity.
Authorities on Monday night reversed an order to evict
Terena Indians occupying a farm in Mato Grosso do Sul state that
they invaded last week for a second time, angered by the fatal
shooting of one of their tribe's members.
Some 2,000 Kaingang and Guarani Indians continued blocking
three roads in Rio Grande do Sul state to protest the
government's decision to put on hold the process of granting
ancestral lands to indigenous communities, a concession to
Brazil's powerful farm lobby.
"We are waiting for confirmation of a meeting with the
governor before we lift the roadblocks," Indian chief Deoclides
de Paula said by telephone from a blocked highway. "The
government's policy is unconstitutional. Indian lands must be
set aside."
In Curitiba, the Parana state capital, 30 Kaingang Indians
invaded the offices of the ruling Workers' Party on Monday and
only agreed to leave 10 hours later when they were promised a
meeting with Rousseff's chief of staff, Gleisi Hoffmann.
Hoffmann, who plans to run for governor of Parana next year,
announced the shift in Indian policy last month to congressmen
from agricultural states who complained that farmers were being
run off properties they have owned and worked for decades.
Farmers praised her announcement that other federal agencies
will be involved in land decisions, effectively reducing the
jurisdiction of the government's Indian affairs office, the
Funai, and giving the state agricultural research institute
Embrapa a say in identifying Indian territory.
Brazil's indigenous land policy, established in the
country's constitution, is considered one of the most
progressive in the world, with about 13 percent of the huge
South American nation's territory already set aside for Indians.
Land grants decided by anthropologists turned over huge
reservations to the Indians in the uninhabited Amazon, but
conflicts with farmers have multiplied as Funai moved to decide
on Indian lands in the farm belt of south-central Brazil which
has enjoyed a boom based on exports of soybeans and corn.
More land grants were still under consideration, but
government sources told Reuters that Rousseff did not plan to
approve any new Indian reservations for the foreseeable future.
FIELDS BURN AFTER INDIAN DEATH
The policy change is now fueling protests across the country
and the government is scrambling to avert more violence after a
35-year-old Indian man was shot while police evicted some 200
Terena from the disputed cattle ranch of a former congressman in
Mato Grosso do Sul.
Angry Terena Indians armed with sticks, bows and arrows
reoccupied the property on Friday and set fire to fields. Late
on Monday, in a change of course, a local judge ruled that the
Indians could stay put and instructed police to seek a mediated
solution that does not involve force, a federal police spokesman
in the area said on Tuesday.
In Rio Grande do Sul, farmers say Funai is trying to create
Indian reservations on land that has belonged to
European-descended settlers for 150 years. But de Paulo, who is
leading the protests, said only 0.27 percent of the state has
been set aside, too little for the state's 34,000 Indians.
"The government has abandoned us; Dilma isn't supporting
indigenous peoples," he said.
ArpinSul, an indigenous organization helping to coordinate
Monday's protests in Parana and the ongoing roadblocks in Rio
Grande do Sul, said it was waiting for confirmation of a meeting
with Hoffman.
In another move to ease tensions with Brazil's indigenous
population, one of Rousseff's ministers, Gilberto Carvalho, was
scheduled to receive a delegation of the Munduruku tribe in
Brasilia on Tuesday afternoon.
The Munduruku, who are from the Tapajos, the only major
river in the Amazon basin with no dams, are demanding a revision
of government plans to build a dozen hydroelectric dams there.
Last week they paralyzed work at one of three building sites
at Belo Monte, slated to become the world's third-largest dam
capable of producing 11,233 megawatts of electricity, equivalent
to about 10 percent of Brazil's current generating capacity.
Belo Monte, a pet project of Rousseff's that was the target
of international criticism by environmental groups, has become a
stage for Indians from other parts of the Amazon.
While the latest occupation ended peacefully, a spokesman
for the consortium building Belo Monte dam said the protests
were becoming more tense each time.
"They held an arrow to the throat of a worker and threatened
to set fire to the offices," the spokesman said. "The government
has to negotiate with the Indians for to avoid a tragedy."
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)