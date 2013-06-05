* Lawmakers from farm state call for troops to stop land
By Anthony Boadle and Caroline Stauffer
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, June 4 President Dilma
Rousseff's government said on Tuesday it would send 110 federal
troops to the Brazilian farm state of Mato Grosso do Sul to try
to prevent more violence between Indians claiming their
ancestral territory and ranchers.
The government has been struggling to defuse tensions with
indigenous tribes over farmland in several states as well as
over hydroelectric dams in the Amazon.
Tensions escalated in a disputed property in Mato Grosso do
Sul that was invaded last week for a second time by Terena
Indians angered by the fatal shooting of one of their tribe's
members. Local media said the man's cousin was
shot and injured on a nearby ranch on Tuesday.
"We must avoid radicalizing a situation that goes back a
long way in Brazilian history," Justice Minister Jose Cardozo
told reporters after meeting lawmakers from Mato Grosso do Sul
in Brasilia.
"We're not going to put out the flames by throwing alcohol
on the bonfire," he said.
However, protests have now erupted across the country.
In Rio Grande do Sul state, about 2,000 Kaingang and Guarani
Indians were blocking roads to protest the government's decision
to put on hold the granting of ancestral lands to indigenous
communities, a concession to Brazil's powerful farm lobby.
"The government has abandoned us. Dilma isn't supporting
indigenous peoples," Indian chief Deoclides de Paula said by
telephone from a blocked highway.
In Curitiba, the Parana state capital, 30 Kaingang Indians
invaded the offices of the ruling Workers' Party on Monday and
only agreed to leave 10 hours later when they were promised a
meeting with Rousseff's chief of staff, Gleisi Hoffmann.
Hoffmann, who will run for governor of Parana next year,
said last month that the role of the government's Indian affairs
office, Funai, in land decisions would be
restricted.
Cardozo, however, stressed on Tuesday that Funai would not
be gutted and would continue to play a central role as the main
institution that defends Indian rights, though others will be
brought in to improve the process of deciding ancestral lands.
FIELDS BURN AFTER INDIAN DEATH
The government has been scrambling to avert violence since a
35-year-old Indian man was shot dead last week when police
evicted 200 Terena from the disputed cattle ranch of a former
congressman.
Angry Terena Indians armed with sticks, bows and arrows
reoccupied the property on Friday and set fire to fields and
blocked roads on Tuesday.
Late on Monday, a local judge extended for 36 hours the
eviction order, allowing more time for a peaceful resolution.
Brazil's indigenous land policy, established in the country's
constitution, is considered one of the most progressive in the
world, with about 13 percent of the huge South American nation's
territory already set aside for Indians.
Farmers say Funai is trying to create reservations on land
that has belonged to European-descended settlers for 150 years.
In another move to ease tensions with Brazil's indigenous
population, one of Rousseff's ministers, Gilberto Carvalho, met
in Brasilia with Munduruku Indians flown in on air force planes
from the Tapajos, the only major river in the Amazon basin with
no dams.
They want the government to shelve plans to build a dozen
dams there, while the government hopes to finish work on the
controversial Belo Monte dam on the Xingu River, a huge project
aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity.
Last week Indians paralyzed work at one of three building
sites at Belo Monte, which is slated to become the world's
third-largest dam, capable of producing 11,233 megawatts of
electricity - equivalent to about 10 percent of Brazil's total
current generating capacity.
Belo Monte is a pet project of Rousseff, but has become the
target of international criticism by environmental groups. It
has also become a stage for Indians from other parts of the
Amazon.
"We went to see for ourselves what a hydroelectric dam is
and we saw that it has nothing good in store for us," a
Munduruku leader told Carvalho, adding that promised development
had not benefited the Indians of the Xingu. "We saw Indians
being humiliated and we do not want that for our region."
