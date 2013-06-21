SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazil's federal government
said on Friday it would buy a former Congressman's ranch and
give the land to Terena Indians in a bid to quell a violent land
dispute that has plagued the country's agricultural belt for
months.
President Dilma Rousseff's government sent federal troops to
the area in Mato Grosso do Sul state last month after an Indian
was killed during a forced eviction from the property.
Brazil's indigenous policy, which includes returning land to
natives based on anthropological studies, is considered one of
the world's most progressive. But it has sparked violence since
the country became an agricultural superpower and Indian policy
clashed with farming interests.
Rousseff's government also faces the difficult task of
responding to widespread rioting unrelated to Indian lands in
cities across Brazil that has caught Latin America's largest
economy off guard a year before it hosts the soccer World Cup.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Carol Bishopric)