SAO PAULO Dec 5 The Brazilian government's plan
to resolve widespread land disputes between farmers and Indians
is meeting opposition from both sides, increasing tensions in
South America's bread basket.
Farmers say the proposal would not prevent productive land
from being turned over to Indians while tribes protested outside
the presidential palace in Brasilia because they fear the
measures will slow the creation of new Indian territories.
"This was a huge disappointment," Tito Matos, a spokesman
for the Agricultural Front in Congress, said of the 10-page
draft ordinance presented this week.
The proposal from the Justice Ministry gives Indian affairs
agency Funai the option to consult other branches of national
and local governments before proposing new Indian territories.
Farmers had wanted Funai, which they say threatens private
property, to seek other opinions on new territories.
Brazil's 1988 constitution gives Indians the right to
inhabit "the lands they traditionally occupy." The government
asked Funai to identify ancestral land through anthropological
studies and gave the Justice Ministry the job of approving
Indian territories.
Brazil has an estimated 897,000 indigenous people, making up
about 0.4 percent of the country's overall population, and about
13 percent of Brazil has been set aside for them. Most of that
land is in the remote Amazon jungle but more recently Funai has
proposed creating or expanding Indian territories on land used
to produce soy, beef, sugar and other commodities.
Late last year the federal government evicted some 7,000
farm families and bulldozed a small town in order to return a
slice of central Brazil to Xavante Indians who had been removed
by a military dictatorship in the 1960s.
CATTLE AUCTIONS AND PRIVATE MILITIAS
Some 80 farms, ranches and sugar plantations in the state of
Mato Grosso do Sul are now occupied by Indians who have been
trying to return to the land for decades, according to the state
farm association Famasul.
Angry ranchers planned a cattle auction to raise funds to
hire security guards and protect their properties from invaders,
although a local judge on Wednesday sided with Guarani Indians
and ordered the sale to be suspended.
The state's public prosecutor's office accuses ranchers of
paying private militias to murder Indians and a lawsuit to shut
down security firm Gaspem is making its way through courts.
Guarani-Kaiowa chief Ambrosio Vilhalva, the lead actor in
the 2008 film "Birdwatchers" about the tribe's quest to take
back ancestral land, was found stabbed to death on Sunday.
Vilhalva was an outspoken critic of sugar plantations in
traditional Guarani territory.
Police say Vilhalva's father-in-law is suspected of killing
him and Famasul said in a statement lamenting his death that
alcohol, rather than land conflicts, was to blame. Rights groups
disagreed.
"The impact of the land conflict on the Guarani in Mato
Grosso do Sul cannot be discounted," said Alice Bayer, a
spokeswoman for London-based Survival International.
"The loss of land and intimidation by ranchers occupying the
land is exerting immense pressure on Guarani communities such as
Ambrosio's - leading to social breakdown and internal
conflicts."
OPPOSING INTERESTS
The government's proposal for Indian lands, which can still
be altered, would go into effect as an ordinance and does not
need congressional approval. It would also give the Justice
Ministry the option to hold public hearings on new Indian
reserves before approving them.
Although it stops far short of stripping Funai's powers as
the farm lobby wanted, rights groups fear the mere option of
involving other agencies such as the agricultural research body
Embrapa would slow the creation of new Indian lands.
"The ordinance, which should be published in coming days,
multiplies the bureaucratic rites and formalizes the involvement
of opposing interests from the early stages of the process,"
Marcio Santilli, founder of the Socio Ambiental NGO, wrote in a
statement.
A Funai spokeswoman said the agency would not comment on the
proposal because it has not yet been implemented.
Reuters exclusively reported in May that President Dilma
Rousseff had sided with farmers and directed her government to
slow the creation of new Indian territory.
But her government has struggled with concrete solutions. In
June it sent in federal troops to a former congressman's cattle
ranch in Mato Grosso do Sul to ward off unrest after a Terena
Indian was shot and killed.
Both sides are now fiercely criticizing Rousseff, who is
widely expected to run for re-election next year.
The Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, known as
APIB, frequently leads protests in Brasilia and even stormed
Congress with bows and arrows in April when lawmakers were
considering a constitutional amendment to resolve the land
disputes.
"We know that with these measures you are looking to stop
the recognition of indigenous lands," APIB leaders wrote in a
letter addressed to Rousseff on Wednesday. "Your government
could go down in history as truly anti-Indian."
(Editing by Todd Benson and Bill Trott)