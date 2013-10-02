By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 2 Brazilian police used pepper
spray to stop hundreds of protesting Indians from storming
Congress on Wednesday, clamping down on the second day of
indigenous rights marches.
Tribes across Brazil blocked highways and occupied
government offices to oppose what they see as a steady
undermining of their rights to ancestral lands by farmers
supported by politicians in disputes that have occasionally
turned violent.
"We have lost lots of land and they want to take away what
we have left," said Mayalú Txucarramae, a young Kayapó leader
from the Xingú reservation in Mato Grosso state, one of about
1,000 indigenous demonstrators camped out in front of Congress.
Indians wearing headdresses and body paint and carrying
spears, bows and arrows expressed their anger in war dances
outside ministry buildings in Brazil's capital and then tried to
invade Congress, before being stopped by police.
During a similar protest in April, members of some 70 tribes
barged into the lower house of Congress, delaying a debate on
indigenous policy. Brazilian police, who have faced bouts of
social unrest since the country experienced massive protests in
June against corruption and poor government services, were less
permissive this time.
But the deputy speaker of the lower chamber of Congress,
Andre Vargas, agreed to meet with a delegation of Indians,
including the Kayapó leader, and vowed to try to stop a
constitutional amendment from reaching the floor that would
weaken native land rights.
On Tuesday, Speaker Henrique Eduardo Alves said he would
delay forming a committee to study the proposal, which would
give Congress, rather than the federal government's Indian
affairs office, the power to create indigenous reservations.
President Dilma Rousseff, accused by the Indians of siding
with farmers in the disputes over native lands, said on Twitter
she opposed the amendment and would encourage her supporters in
Congress to vote against it.
"She is just trying to look good," said Txucarramae.
The protests that shook Brazil in June may have helped the
Indian cause by making the country's politicians more sensitive
to popular demands, the Indian leader said.
'UNDER UNPRECEDENTED ASSAULT'
The Indian protests were occurring on the 25th anniversary
of Brazil's constitution, which is considered one of the world's
most generous in terms of allocating land to natives.
But an article in the document stating that Indians have the
right to occupy their ancestral lands is under fire from the
country's powerful farm lobby, which is arguing for the
popularly elected Congress to have a say in the creation of
reserves.
"The Indian rights enshrined in the 1988 constitution are
under unprecedented assault today by the Brazilian Congress,
aided and abetted by the Rousseff government and the farm
lobby," said Christian Poirier, an activist with Amazon Watch, a
human rights and environmental organization based in California.
Indian land rights are also threatened by other legislative
proposals in Congress that seek to facilitate investment in
resource industries and agribusiness in Brazil, Poirier said.
Tensions between farmers and Indians have run high since the
government evicted 7,000 farmers and their families from an
Indian territory in Mato Grosso state earlier this year,
spurring violent protests.
In May, two Terena Indians were shot and killed when police
tried to remove them from a congressman's cattle ranch on
disputed property in Mato Grosso do Sul.
In other parts of Brazil on Wednesday, Pataxó and Tupinambá
Indians blocked roads in the state of Bahia, and Guarani
demonstrators stopped traffic in Parana state and occupied the
government's land reform office in Porto Alegre. An Indian
protest snarled traffic on a main avenue of Sao Paulo, Brazil's
largest city.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Sao Paulo;
Editing by Peter Cooney)