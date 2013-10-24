(Adds quote, paragraph 8)
BRASILIA Oct 23 Brazil's Supreme Court ruled on
Wednesday that the terms for the creation of one of the
country's largest Indian reservations did not apply elsewhere,
in a setback for agricultural interests hoping to limit the
expansion of reserves onto lucrative farmland.
In its decision, the court ratified the existence of the
Serra do Sol reservation on the northern border with Venezuela
and Guyana.
But it ruled unanimously that 19 conditions it set in 2009
for the formation of the 6,730-square-mile (17,430-square-km)
reserve did not apply automatically in other disputes over
Indian lands, although they could serve as precedents in future
cases.
Brazil's powerful farm lobby had hoped the extension to
other areas of one of those conditions - banning an expansion of
the land set aside - would restrict the government's ability to
enlarge reservations onto land already occupied by farmers.
Hundreds of conflicts have erupted in rural Brazil as the
government tries to follow a constitutional mandate and create
Indian reserves on land often already claimed by farmers or
cattle ranchers. The conflicts have become worse as Brazil's
agricultural frontier moves north toward the Amazon basin.
Indian rights activists welcomed the ruling.
"It consolidated the Serra do Sol reservation and reduced
chances of these conditions being used in a negative way in
other cases," said Marcio Santilli, head of a non-profit
conservationist group dedicated to the defense of indigenous
cultures and habitats.
"Farmers were very interested in the ban on expanding Indian
lands, but the court said that does not apply in general,"
Santilli said.
Some 20,000 Indians, mostly of the Macuxi tribe, live on the
reservation in the state of Roraima. Rice farmers resisted
leaving the areas when the reservation was created by decree in
2005, and the case went to the Supreme Court.
In 2009, the court ruled that the reservation should be
inhabited only by indigenous people, and non-indigenous
inhabitants were forced out. But among other conditions, the
court established that the reservations could not be enlarged.
In Wednesday's ruling, the court clarified that a
reservation could be expanded but that the state could not
expropriate additional land by decree and must compensate its
owners.
The court also established that the Indians of Serra do Sol
could extract minerals for cultural ornaments and jewelry
without government authorization, but would need a permit if
they engaged in commercial mining.
