CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as oil prices rise
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil Feb 21 Expectations that Brazil consumer prices could converge to the center of the central bank's 4.5 percent inflation target this year are "unrealistic," bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Thursday.
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.
June 1 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, ahead of private jobs data that will give investors an indication of the health of the labor market and likely feed into the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later this month.