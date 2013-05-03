SALTO, Brazil May 3 Brazil, an up-and-coming
agricultural superpower with abundant fertile land, is
struggling to provide consistently affordable food for its
population.
To understand how, consider the tomato.
Prices of the red fruit shot up 122 percent in March from a
year earlier, putting it on the cover of two national magazines,
spurring reports of tomato trafficking from Argentina and
igniting national outrage over how any produce could possibly
cost more in the tropics than in, say, frigid Alaska.
Brazil's output of export commodity crops like soybeans,
corn, sugar and coffee is growing faster than anywhere in the
world, and no one is warning of an imminent food shortage in a
country so rich in natural resources.
But Latin America's largest economy is increasingly becoming
a tale of two contrasting agriculture policies. Export crops are
a model of technological prowess and high yields while the farms
responsible for feeding a growing consumer class have remained
much the same for decades: mostly small and family-run.
Weighed down by debt, vulnerable to weather damage and
squeezed out of their lands by the commodity crops, these farms
are the first link in a long chain of inefficiencies that made
food prices soar in a country still scarred by its long history
of runaway inflation - complicating President Dilma Rousseff's
efforts to rekindle economic growth.
"Brazil is only concerned about the agriculture that affects
our trade balance," said Cyro Cury, who grows 10 kinds of
tomatoes on a farm an hour outside Sao Paulo, South America's
biggest city.
"There is no strategy, no regional statistics. We don't
deserve to be called the world's bread basket, we don't have the
right policies for that," he said while examining freshly
harvested tomatoes from the dozen greenhouses he manages.
Some of the problems facing the small farms clustered around
Brazil's largest cities, such as scarce labor and poor transport
lines, are also felt by manufacturers and entrepreneurs. They
make up part of the so-called Brazil cost that has choked
economic growth and made doing business here so expensive.
Brazil's government largely blames the recent rise in
tomato, onion and carrot prices - which helped drive inflation
above the upper end of the central bank's target range in March
for the first time in a year and a half - on seasonal factors it
can't control.
"There were climate problems in some regions," secretary of
agriculture policy Neri Geller said, suggesting prices would
soon fall. "We have well-defined policies for these products
through credit lines and intervention through minimum prices."
There is a growing consensus among farmers and economists,
however, that deeper structural issues, not just irregular
rains, leave Brazil vulnerable to oscillating food prices at a
time when few comparable countries are worried about inflation.
As in many developing countries, food still accounts for a
large chunk of Brazil's consumer price index - 22 percent - and
fresh fruits and vegetables are widely consumed by all classes.
LACK OF LABOR
Chief among the factors spurring high food prices is a lack
of farm workers in a country now enjoying almost full
employment. After years of strong growth, services companies
have lured unskilled workers away from farms by offering them
better perks and a lighter workload, often inside
air-conditioned shops rather than under the blazing sun.
"Today the scarcest type of workers in Brazil are the
unskilled workers. Farm workers live just outside the big cities
and have other opportunities," said Mauro Lopes, an agronomist
at the Getulio Vargas Foundation think tank in Rio de Janeiro.
Unlike the large soy and sugar plantations that are largely
mechanized, well-capitalized and often run by foreign firms,
some 60 percent of Brazil's vegetable farms are still family run
and rely on manual labor.
Cury, the tomato farmer, said the scarcity of tomatoes and
record prices this season are mainly due to an outbreak of a
deadly fungus, fewer seeds planted as farmers emerge from debt,
and the increasing difficulty finding workers.
He says he would have liked to plant tomatoes in eight more
greenhouses this season to help meet surging demand in Sao
Paulo. But he couldn't find the additional workers for a salary
of about 1,000 reais ($500) a month.
Brazil is now the world's top producer of sugar, citrus and
coffee, the leading exporter of poultry and beef and on the
verge of becoming the top soybean grower. But land for
non-export crops is increasingly scarce.
Data from statistics agency IBGE shows that the area planted
with rice and beans, staples of the national diet, has fallen
about 30 percent since 1990, when the population was 25 percent
smaller.
In Sao Paulo state, an economic powerhouse that is home to
40 million people, cane fields and orange groves dominate the
landscape.
"There is a clear divide in Brazilian agriculture," said
João Pedro Stedile, leader of Brazil's landless peasants'
movement, known as MST. "There are 16 million workers in family
farms; they have only 15 percent of the land, but grow 80
percent of what's consumed domestically."
Cury and other farmers can't move too far from the cities in
search of cheaper land and labor in the interior like their soy
and corn farming counterparts because vegetables would spoil
long before they arrived.
"Transport restrictions are a chronic problem in Brazil,"
said Geraldo Barros, a professor at University of Sao Paulo in
Piracicaba. "They hurt producers directly. A large part of the
burden falls upon them, through lower prices (at the farm)."
Though tomato prices in Brazilian grocery stores have fallen
slightly since March, when they cost more than in supermarkets
in northern Alaska at $8 per kilo, onion prices remain around $3
per kilo, double their price in Mexico City and three times what
they cost in Lima, Peru.
In addition to labor, land and transportation, there is
another part to Brazil's food inflation story: a large gap
between wholesale and consumer prices. As Brazilians celebrate
newfound job security, it sometimes feels like there is always
someone willing to pay sky-high prices for goods or services.
"Stronger purchasing power made companies pass through all
the increasing costs to consumers, and also inhibited them from
lowering prices when costs started to drop at the farm's gate,"
said Mauricio Nakahodo, an economist with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Sao Paulo.
Though tomato producers welcomed this year's boon of higher
prices, Cury said it is not making them rich. A box of his
standard tomatoes costs 3.5 reais, but was selling for four
times that amount at a local supermarket, he said.
He said the small share of profits limits farmers' ability
to increase food output for Brazilians, ensuring a cycle of high
prices for years to come if nothing changes. "If we don't adopt
policies for small-scale crops and guarantee nourishment, we are
going to have big problems in 10 years."