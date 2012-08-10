* Demand for government inflation-protected bonds surge
* Shares of utility companies hit all-time highs
* Inflation seen creeping higher as interest rates fall
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 Inflation-proof assets
are increasingly favored among investors in Brazil, suggesting
market uneasiness about central bank chief Alexandre Tombini's
ability to keep prices in check while trying to revive Latin
America's largest economy.
Demand for inflation-protected bonds is on the rise, while
shares of companies whose revenues grow in line with price
indexes, such as water utility Sabesp or mall
operator BRMalls, are hitting all-time highs.
Consumer inflation is traditionally faster in Brazil in the
final four months of the year, when the end of the grains
harvest pushes food prices higher and economic activity usually
gathers speed.
This year, however, other factors are adding to the poor
inflation outlook. They include a surge in commodity prices and
an 11-month old central bank campaign for lower interest rates
that has taken the benchmark Selic rate to an all-time low.
A series of economic stimulus measures launched by President
Dilma Rousseff since the beginning of the year is also expected
to finally bear fruit in the next few months, further
stimulating domestic consumption.
"Inflation definitely is not going to keep going down," said
Claudio Irigoyen, Latin America fixed-income strategist with
Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "We think this is going to become
a problem down the road for the central bank to keep cutting
rates because activity is going to be better in the second half
of the year."
Merrill Lynch currently recommends investors buy government
bonds linked to the IPCA consumer price index. Brazil's Treasury
last tendered such securities, known as NTN-B, in an auction in
late July, and all bonds offered were sold at prices higher than
in previous sales.
Demand for NTN-B bonds increased even further after the IPCA
index, which anchors the central bank's
inflation-targetting system, accelerated to a three-month high
in June.
More importantly, 12-month inflation measured by the index
rose to 5.20 percent from 4.92 percent, distancing from the
center of Brazil's inflation target for the first time since
last October. The government currently targets inflation of 4.5
percent, with a tolerance margin that stretches from 2.5 percent
to 6.5 percent.
While central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has said price
spikes would be temporary, and that inflation would still
converge to the center of that target in the next few months,
many analysts are marking up their estimates for the IPCA this
year to over 5 percent.
Merrill Lynch sees consumer inflation running at an
annualized rate of 6 percent this month, while JP Morgan just
revised up its estimate for the IPCA in 2012 to 5.2 percent.
RISK FOR STOCKS?
The inflation spike brings a clear risk to the stock market,
as it could eventually force the central bank to tighten
monetary policy, reducing the allure of equities.
This time, however, policymakers seem to be more concerned
about market forecasts that the economy could grow as little as
1.5 percent this year. Indeed, the vast majority of economists
agree that Brazil's interest rates will fall further in coming
months - even as inflation creeps higher.
As part of Rousseff's campaign for lower borrowing costs,
the central bank has cut the benchmark Selic rate to 8 percent
in July. Virtually all economists expect the rate to fall at
least once more this month, to 7.5 percent. Some even bet it
could reach 7.25 percent by October.
The combination of falling interest rates and rising
inflation has proved to be a boon for some stocks.
Shares of Sabesp and BRMalls both reached all-time highs
earlier this week, and their prospects remain favorable,
analysts say.
"Moderated inflation prints should benefit stocks of
companies that operate under government concessions, such as
power utilities or highway operators, whose revenues rise in
line with price indexes," said Henrique Florentino, an analyst
with UM Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's utility sector has gained nearly 20 percent
so far this year on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, greatly
outperforming the benchmark Bovespa index, which has
risen less than 4 percent in 2012.